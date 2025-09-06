Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reveals His Unique Filmmaking Process for Prabhas's 'Spirit'

Actor Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga are set to team up for a new movie titled 'Spirit'. The film's official launch is pending, as the makers are currently awaiting Prabhas's dates.



During a recent appearance on Jagapathi Babu’s talk show, Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that he plans to use a method similar to what he employed for his film 'Animal'. According to the director, this approach will allow audiences to see Prabhas in a completely new light.



Vanga explained, "I think it's easier to shoot a film when the background music is already playing on set. It makes it easier to know when to call 'action' or 'cut'. During the making of Kabir Singh, I realized that if the background music is done before production begins, shooting becomes much smoother. I wasn't able to do this for Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, but for Animal, 80% of the BGM was completed before we started shooting. I am doing the same thing for Spirit; 70% of the music is already ready."



He went on to say that this method saves a significant amount of time, potentially a week of production. "As for Prabhas, he is very transparent and a pleasure to work with. Even though he's a huge star, he doesn't flaunt it. We will start the shoot for Spirit soon," Vanga added.

