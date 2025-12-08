Sandeep Reddy and Aditya Dhar Stand Out with Unique Styles

Ever since Dhurandhar hit theatres and rocked the box office, social media has turned into a war zone. What began as a normal discussion quickly escalated into a heated debate comparing it with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The comparison was expected because both films are over three hours long, revolve around violent themes, carry an Adults-only certificate, and explore intense emotional conflicts.



“I don’t think the comparison is logical or fair,” says producer-director M. S. Raju. He explains that Sandeep Reddy Vanga debuted in Telugu with the love story Arjun Reddy and later remade it in Hindi before shifting to action-heavy cinema with Animal, while Aditya Dhar made the heart-touching war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike and has now delivered a hero-centric drama. “Both directors have their own individual identities. Yes, Animal and Dhurandhar are star-centric action films loaded with heavy sequences and larger-than-life moments, but that’s where the similarity ends,” he adds.



The ongoing online debate has expanded to discussions about filmmaking philosophy, storytelling ethics, and audience preferences. Many argue that Vanga has built an unapologetic brand — from Arjun Reddy to Kabir Singh and pushed it to extremes with Animal. His films may divide opinions, but they ignite massive conversations and ensure strong box-office pull.

One user commented, “It is easy to troll Sandeep Vanga but very hard to make a three-hour film where nobody gets bored.” Others feel Animal succeeded more due to hype, shock value, and meme culture rather than depth. Another viral comment read, “Watch Dhurandhar. All confusion will disappear. 'Animal 'depended on style and nudity. Dhurandhar thrives on cinema.”

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar supporters praise Aditya Dhar’s execution, calling it more grounded and layered. A widely circulated post stated, “Animal was thrilling, but Dhurandhar is filmmaking. Holding attention for 215 minutes without cheap high moments is rare.” Others mocked Animal’s controversies with comments like, “Dhurandhar has blood and violence. Animal had blood, violence, and also misogyny.” One user even wrote, “Dhurandhar makes Vanga look like a silly filmmaker in front of Aditya Dhar.”



M. S. Raju remains unfazed. “I don’t want to comment on netizens’ opinions because everyone is entitled to their views. Social media eruptions happen for every big film. We should respect the audience's response. In that regard, Animal stands tall with massive collections, while Dhurandhar has had a great beginning and is still growing,” he says.

Both filmmakers have clearly struck a chord with the masses, which explains why everyone is talking about them. The distinction, however, lies in their approach. Sandeep Vanga thrives on chaos, emotional extremes, and polarization. His films are designed to provoke — sparking outrage, discussions, and hero worship. Aditya Dhar, on the other hand, operates with discipline, structure, nationalism, and a slow-burn cinematic approach. He doesn’t shock; he builds.



“Two directors can’t have the same style. That’s what makes them different and unique,” Raju concludes.