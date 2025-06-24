Sandeep Kewlani Shares Insights of Casting Veer Pahariya in Sky Force

Earlier in January, Veer Pahariya made a remarkable debut with Sky Force.Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, the film delved into the story of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, a brave Indian Air Force officer who sacrificed his life in the 1965 India-Pakistan war.

Recently, Sandeep Kewlani shared insights into casting Veer Pahariya as AB Devayya and also shared how he was identified as the right fit for the role.

Sandeep Kewlani shared, "Veer deeply connected with the emotional depth of the story. He surrendered himself to the role for two years. We wanted a fresh face for Tabby, free from previous screen baggage. Veer resembled Devayya in personality, quiet, mysterious, and patriotic. Today, Veer is known widely as Tabby."



He added, "Veer came through auditions. We considered many names while searching for a new face. Veer was an assistant on Bhediya. Upon meeting him, we felt he was a perfect fit for Devayya’s character."

At times when newcomers often hesitate to pick unconventional and unpredictable roles, Veer shattered the wall and delivered a promising performance. Within his first film, he showcased an exceptional emotional graph. Be it portraying vulnerability or patriotism, Veer proved that he's got more potential than what met the eye, and Sky Force was a perfect launchpad for him.

After giving a glimpse of his caliber, Veer Pahariya has a few interesting projects in the pipeline, and a few musical treats too!

