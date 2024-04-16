Kichha Sudeep Heaps Praises on Yuva Rajkumar

Yuva is that one Kannada film that's been making headlines for all the right reasons in the recent times. The film has Yuva Rajkumar as the main lead. The film has been receiving amazing reviews from media and the audience as well. The collections have also been well on the box office collections front as well.





Renowned actor Kichha Sudeep, who watched the film was all praises for it. He took to his Twitter profile to talk about the film, and here's what he said. He wrote, "Loved your screen presence @yuva_rajkumar . I guess dancing skills are inherited.. awsm#Yuva is a well crafted film showcasing all the abilities and the expectations outta yuva,,Well done @SanthoshAnand15, you surely have put in a lot.





Adding more to it, Sudeep wrote, "Thank you @hombalefilms For having arranged the show.

My best wshs to the whole team, and to @yuva_rajkumar for a great future. You are here to stay. Luv & Hugs "





Let's see who else is going to talk about this film.