Yash's Toxic shelved? Here's the truth







Following the blockbuster hit, KGF: Chapter 2, Yash is all prepped up for the release of his next project Toxic which is directed by Geetu Mohandas. Because the said film is due for production, the details about its status have become clouded with several allegations that it has been put on the shelf.It is a common rumour that filmmakers kill hot projects due to reasons not directly related to scripts. Circle source has denied any such reports to be true that will negatively affect the project. The team of producers has calmed down the fans and explained that the cutting of the film has not been postponed and is about to begin. Next year is said to release another hit-sounding pan-Indian Movie.Toxic has a great star cast and it is reported that Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria will be a part of the film alongside Yash. The film will also be coming out in a huge way backed by KVN Productions. The film has already caused a stir and one can bet that it is one of the most anticipated releases in the history of Indian cinema. Keep watching this room as more updates will be coming out while Toxic moves closer to its release.