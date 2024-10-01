Kantara Makers Sign up Top Malayalam Actor

Rishab Shetty is well aware that his prequel Kantara: Chapter 1 has been in high demand and is reaching its release, and now the word is out that the great Mohanlal may come onboard the movie and in a crucial character. Superstar Rishab Shetty is poised to appear as Kavadas's father as per film aficionado Laxmi Kanth's scoop everyone is highly waiting for. This development though remains unsubstantiated, thanks to the filmmakers.Should the reports come to pass, the addition of Mohanlal would shift Kantara: Chapter 1 from a must-watch to a total obsession. The film is already one of the most awaited projects in Indian Cinemas and the crowds are thrilled at the mere thought of these two stars working together. Interestingly, in one of these photos, Rishab and his wife Pragathi happened to come across Mohanlal in April this year, and this fueled the rounds of speculation as to the reason for this meeting.The anticipation for Kantara: Chapter 1 formal announcement continues to rise. This film, which is set before the first instalment of the franchise, promises to unravel the mysteries of Panchurli Deiva even more and takes place in the Kadamba period. The title of the film was announced when Rishabh Shetty appeared in an ominous avatar of the bygone era indicating an engaging plot.Rishab Shetty who also has a role in the movie as a director has called back composer Ajaneesh Loknath for the score. After all the success of the first Kantara movie, there is little doubt that the composer is somehow busy working out a sound for the sequel.It is expected that the Extension film will be released towards the end of 2024 or sometime in early 2025. Following its theatrical season, the film is to be shown on expiration platforms, particularly Amazon Prime video. The first film was Kantara, which beat the expectations by leaps and bounds, thanks to the engaging storyline, visual reality and mythotopical fusions. The plot revolved around a character Shera Shoal portrayed by Rishab Shetty who took on an honest forester in a showdown of customary beliefs against conservation.While fans await confirmation of his role in Kantara: Chapter 1, Mohanlal is busy with other major projects. The actor is gearing up for his debut directorial with Barroz, where he also plays the lead. In addition, he has been shooting for L2: Empuraan and the tentatively titled L360, to further establish himself as one of the most enduring and versatile stars of Indian cinema.However, if the rumors that Mohanlal will also appear in Kantara: Chapter 1 come true, it will be a cinematic delight as it would bring together two highly talented and accomplished performers on screen and raise the already looming bar for this film even higher.