Kichha Sudeep showcases the strength of Bengaluru Bulls’ and determination for PKL S11 campaign

Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), has launched its latest high-octane campaign film for PKL Season 11, featuring the multifaceted Kannada superstar, Kiccha Sudeep. Known for his commanding screen presence and dynamic performances, Kiccha Sudeep embodies strength, determination, and the indomitable spirit that reflects the very essence of the Bengaluru Bulls, one of the most followed and popular teams in PKL.





In the campaign promo, Kiccha Sudeep embodies the formidable strength and spirit of Karnataka's revered Nandi bull as he faces off against a mighty elephant, symbolizing the challenge of the opposing team’s defenders. As the elephant’s trunk pulls him back, each step becomes a test of strength, indicating a fierce struggle between the unstoppable force of the bull and the might of the elephant.





As Sudeep powers through, a resounding chorus of "Kabaddi, kabaddi, kabaddi" echoes in the background, fuelling his strength and helping him overcome the elephant's resistance. This powerful chant signifies triumph in this intense ‘Battle of Breath’. Crossing the end line, Sudeep delivers a victorious thigh-five, standing tall against disbelieving defenders. This sequence personifies the unmatched strength and heroism synonymous with Kannadigas, creating an unforgettable visual of power and victory of the Bengaluru Bulls team. Through this film, Star Sports seamlessly weaves together local culture and the nuances of the sport of Kabaddi, reinforcing the deep-rooted connection of the people of Karnataka with Pro Kabaddi League.





Speaking on the promo-film, Kiccha Sudeep said "Having been associated with the Pro Kabaddi League for many years, I’ve seen firsthand how the sport embodies raw power, determination, and resilience—qualities that resonate deeply with me and the spirit of Karnataka. This campaign, representing the Bengaluru Bulls, holds a special place in my heart as it reflects not just the strength of the game, but also the spirit of Nandi, a symbol of power that inspires Kannadigas and fuels the home team's charge. I’m thrilled to be part of this journey once again and can't wait to see our Bulls storm ahead with unstoppable energy this season."





Following the success of the "Define Your Team’s Superpower" campaign, 10 polls have gone live for the Pro Kabaddi League teams, with Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas being the last and have gone live today, generating significant fan engagement. The combined efforts, including polls, and player videos, attracted 438k votes, 5.81 million views, 7.78 million reach, and 653k interactions. For the Bengaluru Bulls, fans overwhelmingly selected "Strength" as the defining trait with 74% of the votes, which became the central theme of the team’s campaign. PKL continues to value the opinions of its fans, making their voices central to team narratives and the Season 11 campaign through this unique fan engagement initiative.





PKL Season 11 promises an unforgettable experience as it returns with a three-city format. The league will kick off at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Hyderabad from October 18 to November 9, followed by the Noida Indoor Stadium from November 10 to December 1, and culminate at Pune's Balewadi Sports Complex from December 3 to 24. The season opener will feature a thrilling clash between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls, followed by a showdown between U Mumba and Dabang Delhi K.C., with all matches broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.





Watch the Pro Kabaddi League 2024, live and exclusive on the Star Sports Network from October 18th, 2024, 7.30 PM onwards