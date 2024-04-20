Yash to Romance Top Bollywood Heroine in Toxic? ﻿

After KGF, the amount of popularity, fame and name that actor Yash has garnered is immense. The first chapter of the same film has helped him scale heights, and the second has made him one of the most popular actors across the world.





Since the release of KGF Chapter 2, fans of the Actor has been waiting to know what his next film would be. Putting an end to all the speculations that have been doing rounds on the Internet, the Actor recently announced his next which is set to be titled toxic.





In the recent times, there have been a lot of rumours about Actress Kareena Kapoor being part of this film. Sources indicate that the actress has even walked out of the projects due to issues with the call sheets. On the other hand, as per the latest update, it is said that Bollywood heroine Kiara Advani has come on board for this much hyped film. Kiara will be replacing Kareena Kapoor in this film, which marks her debut in Kannada cinema.





This is a pan-Indian scale film being made with immense budgets. Rajeev Ravi handles the cinematography. Shine Tom Chacko and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are also reportedly a part of the cast.