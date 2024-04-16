Kannada Filmmaker and Actor Dwarkish No More

Kannada film industry mourns the loss of veteran actor-producer Dwarakish, who passed away at the age of 81 on Tuesday. Although reports suggest that he suffered a cardiac arrest, his family is yet to officially confirm his demise.





Born on August 19, 1942, in Ittigegud, Mysore, Dwarakish began his journey in the world of cinema after completing his education in mechanical engineering. Despite starting his career in the automotive spare-parts business, his passion for acting led him to the film industry.





Encouraged by his uncle, renowned director Hunusur Krishnamurthy, Dwarakish made his acting debut in 1963. He ventured into production in 1966 with 'Mamatheya Bandhana' and achieved commercial success with his independent production 'Mayor Muthanna' in 1969, starring Dr. Rajkumar and Bharathi.





Over the years, Dwarakish contributed immensely to Kannada cinema, delivering a series of box office hits. His collaborations with Dr. Vishnuvardhan, including films like 'Kalla Kulla', 'Guru Sishyaru', 'Rayaru Bandaru Mavana Manege', and 'Kittu Puttu', were particularly noteworthy, although they parted ways due to personal differences. However, they later reunited for 'Apthamitra', which became a blockbuster success.





Dwarakish's legacy in the Kannada film industry will be remembered fondly, and his contributions to cinema will continue to inspire generations to come.