Yash Pips Rajinikanth To Get Top Billing In Telugu States?

According to leading distributors, Kannada star Yash has surpassed Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in the Telugu market, with his upcoming Telugu-dubbed film Toxic fetching a record price. The film has reportedly been sold for Rs 105 crore (recoverable advance) in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, making it the highest-ever price for a dubbed film in the two Telugu states.

“It has been sold for Rs 105 crore in the Telugu states, the highest price for any dubbed movie so far,” says a source, adding, “In comparison, Rajinikanth’s last release Coolie was traded for around Rs 52 crore in the Telugu states. Clearly, Yash has outwitted the Tamil superstar in the dubbed film business.”

Trade circles point out that Yash’s phenomenal success with KGF and KGF 2, both of which together collected over Rs 120 crore in the Telugu states, has played a crucial role in boosting his market. “KGF turned Yash into a superstar among Telugu audiences. The films enjoyed repeat value and created a massive fan base for him here,” explains a distributor.

With Toxic positioned as a high-octane action entertainer, expectations have skyrocketed. “Yash returns in a fiery avatar, and the film is expected to open big when it releases in March. Telugu distributors didn’t hesitate to dig deep into their pockets, breaching the Rs 100-crore mark,” the source adds.

That said, Rajinikanth continues to enjoy a formidable following in the Telugu states. His blockbuster Jailer collected over Rs 45 crore, while his multi-starrer Coolie, featuring Aamir Khan and Nagarjuna alongside Rajinikanth, also fetched a strong price. “Still, at this moment, it is clearly Yash’s season in the Telugu states,” the source concludes.