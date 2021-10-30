Entertainment Sandalwood 30 Oct 2021 Puneeth Rajkumar ...
Entertainment, Sandalwood

Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites likely to be performed today

ANI
Published Oct 30, 2021, 11:42 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2021, 11:42 am IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites will be done with state honours
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar at the Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru. (PTI)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar at the Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Bengaluru: Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites are likely to be performed on Saturday, said Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police (CP) Bengaluru today.

Grieving fans of Kannada star gathered at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium to pay their last respects, prior to his final rites which will be done with state honours, soon after his daughter arrives from the US.

 

"On the basis of the decision taken by Puneeth Rajkumar's family, the next stage of security arrangements will be made. The family will take a call on when the final rites will be performed. Probably, the last rites will be done today itself," said Pant at Kanteerava Stadium.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on the other hand, has stated that Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites will be done with state honours.

Puneeth passed away at the age of 46 following a cardiac arrest on Friday. He was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, after experiencing chest pain, where he breathed his last.

 

His mortal remains were shifted to the stadium for public viewing, where a large number of fans could be seen waiting to get one last view of their favourite actor. A heavy police force has been deployed at the stadium to control the crowd.

The demise of Puneeth took the entire country by shock and several popular actors from Bollywood and South film industry including Dhanush, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, among others, have expressed their condolences.

Apart from that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other noted politicians including Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai, Rahul Gandhi, Prakash Javdekar and Nirmala Sitharaman also mourned his death.

 

Son of matinee idol Rajkumar, who was also lovingly called 'Appu' and 'Power Star' by his fans, Puneeth was associated with the silver screen since he was a child.

The 46-year-old actor has been the lead star in 29 films since his 2002 acting debut in 'Appu', with his last release being 'Yuvarathnaa', which came out in April earlier this year. His other notable performances include, 'Raam', 'Hudugaru', and 'Anjani Putra'.

...
Tags: kannada actor, puneeth rajkumar died, basavaraj bommai, state honours
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46

Latest From Entertainment

Akkineni Nagarjuna and several producers met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy soon after the cabinet meeting. (DC)

TFI delegation discusses Tollywood issues with Nani

Puneeth Rajkumar

India mourns actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s death

Salman Khan

Documentary on Salman Khan under-way

Jr NTR and Rajamouli engrossed in conversation on the sets of RRR

RRR is about an imaginary friendship between two superheroes: Rajamouli



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Sandalwood

Kannada TV actress Soujanya dies by suicide

She has left behind a four-page suicide note expressing

Kannada actor Jayanthi passes away at 76

Jayanthi had received several accolades, including the Karnataka State awards and the President's Medal for Best Actress. (Twitter)

'KGF: Chapter 2' release pushed to April 2022

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (ANI Photo)

BIFFes becomes a launch pad for a Beary language film

BIFFes has opened up the opportunity of a wider release for the makers of Triple Talaq, a film in the Beary language.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->