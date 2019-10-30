Are you Pakistani: Kannada actors Arun Gowda, BV Aishwarya bully moviegoers; read why

Mumbai: Kannada actors Arun Gowda, BV Aishwarya have recently bullied moviegoers for a very serious reason. The actors went to watch the film at the cinema hall in Bengaluru where they were seen chiding a family for not standing up for the national anthem.

A video of the actors bullying the cine-goers went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

Today's Millennials can't. stand for National Anthem .... These are same people who make Kunal Kamra & Dhruv Tatti famous !!



Commie & LW mentality ... Always against the country

pic.twitter.com/KasNWRCGAl — Srikanth (@srikanthbjp_) October 25, 2019

Well, according to The News Minute report, the incident occurred on October 23 at PVR Orion Mall in the city during the screening of Tamil film, Asuran. Aishwarya shared the video on her Facebook page with a caption, "So called citizens of India refused to stand while the national anthem was played (and) we are here as the true citizens to set these anti-Indians right. Don’t you dare”.

An unidentified individual lashed at family and said, "Not able to spare 52 seconds for the country, but you have the audacity to sit here and watch a three-hour movie. Are you Pakistani terrorists?"

Surprisingly, the post was deleted later by the actor. In the two-minute clip shows Arun pointing at the family and saying, "When the national anthem came on, these guys didn’t stand. Look at these guys. Just look at their faces once again. They are telling us to file a complaint”.

He shared a video and captioned it: “Namaskara yellarigu... hello everyone..... regarding the National Anthem issue this is what I want to say.. no one manhandled anyone there...”

In January 2018, the Supreme Court modified the 2016 order, making it non-compulsory to stand for the national anthem in cinema halls.