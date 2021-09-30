Entertainment Sandalwood 30 Sep 2021 Kannada TV actress S ...
Kannada TV actress Soujanya dies by suicide

PTI
Published Sep 30, 2021, 6:08 pm IST
Updated Sep 30, 2021, 6:08 pm IST
The woman wrote that the health issues were 'killing' her and her mental state was not good
She has left behind a four-page suicide note expressing "sorry" for taking the extreme step.
 

Bengaluru: A budding TV actress on Thursday allegedly died by suicide in her apartment at Doddabele near Kumbalgodu on the city outskirts, police said.

Soujanya(25), who had acted in a couple of serials and films like 'Chaukattu Fun' and 'Nanobbne Olleyavnu", hung herself from the ceiling fan in her room, they said.

 



The woman wrote that the health issues were "killing" her and her mental state was not good.

"I had promised I will never do such stupid thing in my life but I had no option. I was totally killed inside. Day by day I was going so low," the actress, who hailed from Kushalnagar in Kodagu district, said in the note.

...
