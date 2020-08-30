158th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,461,240

76,664

Recovered

2,647,538

64,475

Deaths

62,713

1,018

Maharashtra74799554317023775 Tamil Nadu4092383496827050 Andhra Pradesh4036163037113714 Karnataka3187522270185368 Uttar Pradesh2138241578793294 Delhi1694121514734389 West Bengal1537541243323073 Bihar130848112445674 Telangana12017689350808 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6930445854275 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Entertainment Sandalwood 30 Aug 2020 Sandalwood drug scan ...
Entertainment, Sandalwood

Sandalwood drug scandal: NCB finds link to top Kannada celebrities

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASHOKA M K
Published Aug 30, 2020, 12:30 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2020, 12:30 pm IST
The NCB has submitted the names of celebrities found in the notebook of the accused for further action
It emerged that Sandalwood celebrities threw rave parties for friends after movie releases
 It emerged that Sandalwood celebrities threw rave parties for friends after movie releases

Sandalwood director Indrajith Lankesh alleged that drug addiction was rampant in the Karnataka film industry in the backdrop of the NCB busting a high profile drug case in the state.

His statement of casting aspersions on the death of a young actor recently had not gone down well with the film fraternity. He further stated that usage of drugs is  common among celebrities.

 

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has submitted names of the celebrities found in the notebook of the accused for further action.

It is also said that, NCB is  all set to issue notices to the actors, actresses and celebrities of Sandalwood including music directors.

According to sources, the notices have been prepared based on the information and inputs given by the arrested accused, Anika and Ravindra.

Ankit, a special officer had been deputed to look into the case by the NCB and he had arrived into the city. It has now come to light that Sandalwood stars, particularly actresses, models music directors used to conduct rave parties after film releases and theaccused Anika used to supply drugs to them for parties.

 

The accused also explained to the police that, the stars came in search of drugs to her during lockdown time too. Reality show participants and the models were also part of this chain according to the accused.
Investigators have started the probe based on all these inputs. Sandalwood director Indrajith had openly stated that many of the Sandalwood actors and  actresses, music directors and directors have been drug addicts. But, his statement was condemned by the biggies in the Sandalwood.

Police Commissioner Kamal Panth called on those with specific information to share the samewith investigating agencies.
Anika, who herself was a reality show participant, had penetrated into the celebrity circles easily and shares a good rapport with many celebrities.

 

Reacting to the reports, Kannada actress Rachita Ram said she doesn't even know that drug mafia existed in the City. Another actress Sharmila Mandre who was accused of using drugs clarified that the allegations levelled against her are baseless.

...
Tags: sandalwood, indrajit lankesh, narcotics control bureau (ncb), sandalwood drug scandal
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Entertainment

Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room with the award for outstanding actor in a motion picture for

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies from colon cancer

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan under fire for forging friendship with 'enemies of India'

Virat Kohli shared this pic to announce the news.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma expecting their first child in 2021

In Jha’s films, politics, policemen, gangsters, and corruption play important roles; yet his stories are emotional and are equally appealing to the general audience and to critics

Every film is a debut film for me, says Pareeksha director Prakash Jha



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Sandalwood

Big star cast for Allu Arjun’s next

Kannada actor Raj Deepak Shetty has been roped in for Allu Arjun's forthcoming film.

Kannada film actress Sharmiela Mandre injured in Jaguar crash

Kannada film actress Sharmiela Mandre (Photo: Twitter)

BIFFes becomes a launch pad for a Beary language film

BIFFes has opened up the opportunity of a wider release for the makers of Triple Talaq, a film in the Beary language.

Heard at Bengaluru film festival: Why do we have to go to other states to shoot?

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa agreed that the demands of Kannada film industry have to be heard.

The balancing act

Rishab Shetty.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham