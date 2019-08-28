KGF 2: Yash and Sanjay Dutt's film shooting stopped; read why

Mumbai: Yash and Sanjay Dutt 's much-awaited KGF Chapter 2's shooting has reportedly been stopped by the JMFC court in Kolar Gold Fields.

According to latest reports, KGF 2 was being shot at Cyanide Hills at Kolar Gold Field, however, it was stopped by court's order. Reportedly, a local resident named Srinivasa filed a case against the makers for making the sets for the damaging environment by destroying hills. The shooting had already begun this month.

Meanwhile, KGF 2's first poster was unveiled on Sanjay Dutt's 60th birthday who is himself playing an antagonist in the second part. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty and Saran Shakthi in pivotal roles. KGF 2 is being helmed by Prashanth Neel.