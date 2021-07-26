Entertainment Sandalwood 26 Jul 2021 Kannada actor Jayant ...
Entertainment, Sandalwood

Kannada actor Jayanthi passes away at 76

ANI
Published Jul 26, 2021, 12:08 pm IST
Updated Jul 26, 2021, 12:08 pm IST
Jayanthi had done over 500 films in Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi and Hindi
Jayanthi had received several accolades, including the Karnataka State awards and the President's Medal for Best Actress. (Twitter)
 Jayanthi had received several accolades, including the Karnataka State awards and the President's Medal for Best Actress. (Twitter)

Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi, popularly known as Abhinaya Sharadhe, died on Monday morning at her residence in Bengaluru. She was 76 when she breathed her last.

Mourning the demise of Jayanthi, Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa took to Twitter and wrote, "Her contribution to the film industry is immense. It is an irreplaceable loss to Kannada film industry."

 

Reportedly, Jayanthi, who is survived by her son Krishna Kumar, passed away due to age-related ailments.

Speaking of Jayanthi's acting career, she had done over 500 films in Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi and Hindi. From Dr Rajkumar to NTR and MGR, Jayanthi had shared screen space with the likes of legends of Southern cinema.

Also, for her remarkable contribution, Jayanthi had received several accolades, including the Karnataka State awards and the President's Medal for Best Actress.

 

...
Tags: actress jayanthi


Latest From Entertainment

Kriti Sanon

Stardom comes with a lot of responsibility: Kriti Sanon

Varshini Sounderajan

Varshini Sounderajan joins Samantha's Shakuntalam

Karisma Kapoor

Glam-sham authors

Yashika Aannand

Yashika Aannand hurt in accident, friend dies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Sandalwood

SC grants bail to Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi in drugs racket case

Ragini Dwivedi. (Image: Instagram)

You won’t belieeeeeve who I saw the movie with

Yes, that’s Rahul Dravid in seat E6.

Sunday crowd stumps BIFFes organisers

The huge crowd that turned up to watch movies at the Bengaluru International Film Festival led to long queues at choice film screenings.

Puneeth, Darshan film schedules affected by coronavirus

Puneeth Rajkumar.

BIFFes becomes a launch pad for a Beary language film

BIFFes has opened up the opportunity of a wider release for the makers of Triple Talaq, a film in the Beary language.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->