Entertainment Sandalwood 24 Aug 2021 Forensic report conf ...
Entertainment, Sandalwood

Forensic report confirms drug abuse in Kannada film industry

PTI
Published Aug 24, 2021, 3:15 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2021, 3:15 pm IST
According to police, the report will help during the trial of the case to prove the point that those arrested were drug users as well
The CCB swung into action after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Mohammed Anoop, Rijesh Ravindran and Anikha Dinesh in August 2020 for allegedly possessing drugs. (AFP Photo)
 The CCB swung into action after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Mohammed Anoop, Rijesh Ravindran and Anikha Dinesh in August 2020 for allegedly possessing drugs. (AFP Photo)

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police, probing the alleged drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, on Tuesday said the forensic report has confirmed that some of those arrested in connection with the case last year, were consuming drugs.

Kannada film actresses Sanjana Galrani, Ragini Dwivedi, party organiser Viren Khanna, former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva were among those arrested in the drugs case.

 

"I am proud to announce that our Bengaluru police had worked speedily and impartially in investigating the drug cases. There is a good development in the case filed last year in September," Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Kamal Pant told reporters here.

He said the inquiry by the CCB and the evidences gathered by the team painstakingly has resulted in a positive report from the Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad.

Pant further said, "We have filed a charge sheet in the court, so I cannot say anything at this juncture but the FSL report has clearly proved that some people used to take drugs."

 

Hair samples of the accused were collected and sent to Hyderabad for tests and the report received now has established that they were doing drugs.

According to police, the report will help during the trial of the case to prove the point that those arrested were drug users as well.

Hailing the CCB for leading a speedy, fair and impartial investigation, Pant said this case was a lesson for the police officers because they were not sure whether they will be able to prove because this was never done so scientifically in the past.

"Now we are confident that we will get all the evidences. This is a victory for the CCB," the official said.

 

Besides people from Kannada film industry, a few African nationals were also arrested. A few police officers who were leaking the information to the accused were also suspended during the course of investigation.

The CCB swung into action after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Mohammed Anoop, Rijesh Ravindran and Anikha Dinesh in August 2020 for allegedly possessing drugs. The NCB said the trio was supplying drugs to people in the Kannada film industry.

...
Tags: bengaluru police, kannada film industry
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Entertainment

Nivetha Pethuraj

Nivetha Pethuraj talks about on minimalism

Prasanth Varma

HanuMan is the first Telugu superhero film: Prasanth Varma

Actor, Adavi Sesh interacting with women during an awareness programme on Disha App organized by the police department in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (DC)

Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh urges women to download Disha app for safety

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan injured



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Sandalwood

Kannada actor Loose Mada Yogi, cricketer NC Aiyappa grilled in drugs case

Sandalwood actor Loose Mada aka Yogi (Instagram photo)

Sunday crowd stumps BIFFes organisers

The huge crowd that turned up to watch movies at the Bengaluru International Film Festival led to long queues at choice film screenings.

Veteran actress Jayanthi passes away

Jayanthi

SC grants bail to Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi in drugs racket case

Ragini Dwivedi. (Image: Instagram)

You won’t belieeeeeve who I saw the movie with

Yes, that’s Rahul Dravid in seat E6.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->