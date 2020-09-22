Entertainment Sandalwood 22 Sep 2020 Kannada actor Loose ...
Entertainment, Sandalwood

Kannada actor Loose Mada Yogi, cricketer NC Aiyappa grilled in drugs case

Published Sep 22, 2020, 2:47 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2020, 2:47 pm IST
Both Ayyappa and Yogi denied any link with drug peddlers
Sandalwood actor Loose Mada aka Yogi (Instagram photo)
 Sandalwood actor Loose Mada aka Yogi (Instagram photo)

While CCB is digging deep into Sandalwood Drug connect, the Internal Security Department (ISD) is silently tightening noose around film stars, television personalities and a cricketer with regard to drug abuse.

On Monday, the ISD interrogated Kannada cinema hero Yogi alias Loose Mada  and cricketer N C Ayyappa and have issued notice to couple of television industry personalities.

 

Last month, ISD had arrested a drug peddler and had registered a case against him. ISD ADGP Bhaskar Rao said that the peddler had revealed a lot of names during interrogation.
"We have a list of names and we are interrogating them one by one," Bhaskar Rao said.

Apart from Yogi and Ayyappa, ISD has also questioned two girls from television industry — Rashmi Chengappa and Nishchitha. Nischitha is Executive Producer at a private television channel. Both Ayyappa and Yogi denied any link with drug peddlers.

Meanwhile, ISD has issued notice to two more television actors — Abhishek and Geetha Bharathi Bhat to appear before them on Tuesday morning.

 

...
Tags: sandalwood drug scandal
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Entertainment

Frances McDormand in Nomadland.

TIFF Diary: Could Nomadland just be the film of the Year of Covid?

Regina King accepts the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for

‘Schitt’s Creek' sweeps the comedy Emmys, ‘Succession’ tops the Awards

“@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Please help!” Payal Ghosh tweeted. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Dani Charles, Silverscreen Media)

Anurag Kashyap kept workplace safe for women, former wife says on #MeToo allegation

This image released by NBC shows Eddie Murphy as Buckwheat during the

No red carpet, no fancy gowns, it's pajamas as Hollywood gets set for virtual Emmys



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

RR beat CSK by 16 runs riding on Samson, Smith and Archer's super performances

CSK could score only 200 for 6 with Faf du Plessis scoring 72 off 37 ball with the help of seven sixes. Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 29 off 17 balls but it was the Royals’ Rahul Tewatia’s leg breaks that caused a lot of damage to the top order. Tewatia took 3 for 37 in his four overs while Archer bowled a briliant 19th over to seal the match. In this photo, Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia celebrates the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings' Shane Watson. (Photo | PTI)
 

Not too Captain Cool, Dhoni grumps after umpire reverses Curran dismissal

The replays showed that neither did Curran edge the ball nor did Dhoni catch it cleanly, as it bounced before entering his gloves. The decision was overturned but the veteran skipper looked very unhappy and was seen arguing with Shamshuddin for going for a referral after giving his decision. (Photo | PTI)
 

Samson, Smith’s quickfire 50s take Rajasthan Royals to 216/7 against CSK

Sanju Samson brought up his quickest IPL fifty in just 19 balls with the help of one boundary and six hits over the fence. (Photo | PTI)
 

IPL 2020: CSK win toss, elect to bowl first versus Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith. PTI Photo
 

Padikkal’s smooth debut does it for RCB against Sunrisers in 10-run win

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot during a cricket match of IPL 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
 

What a shining IPL debut for Devdutt Padikkal

The 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal, possessing a near perfect balance in the crease, played all around the ground, playing the pull and aerial cover drive with equal confidence. (Photo | Instagram - devdutt.padikkall)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Sandalwood

Sandalwood drug scandal: Kannada actors Diganth-Aindrita depose before CCB

Sources in CCB say that the couple had been summoned in connection with the Banasawadi case, which was registered in 2018. (Twitter image)

All eyes on KGF 2

Yash is the lead actor in the film in which many pan-Indian actors are playing important roles

Gulshan Devaiah's next is a bilingual titled 'Rudraprayag'

Gulshan Devaiah is backing a first-time director Rishab Shetty for Rudraprayag.

Sunday crowd stumps BIFFes organisers

The huge crowd that turned up to watch movies at the Bengaluru International Film Festival led to long queues at choice film screenings.

Discovery of foreign currency in Sandalwood drug bust attracts ED's attention

Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani being detained by the crime branch in Bengaluru in connection with Sandalwood drug case. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham