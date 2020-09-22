Kannada actor Loose Mada Yogi, cricketer NC Aiyappa grilled in drugs case

While CCB is digging deep into Sandalwood Drug connect, the Internal Security Department (ISD) is silently tightening noose around film stars, television personalities and a cricketer with regard to drug abuse.

On Monday, the ISD interrogated Kannada cinema hero Yogi alias Loose Mada and cricketer N C Ayyappa and have issued notice to couple of television industry personalities.

Last month, ISD had arrested a drug peddler and had registered a case against him. ISD ADGP Bhaskar Rao said that the peddler had revealed a lot of names during interrogation.

"We have a list of names and we are interrogating them one by one," Bhaskar Rao said.

Apart from Yogi and Ayyappa, ISD has also questioned two girls from television industry — Rashmi Chengappa and Nishchitha. Nischitha is Executive Producer at a private television channel. Both Ayyappa and Yogi denied any link with drug peddlers.

Meanwhile, ISD has issued notice to two more television actors — Abhishek and Geetha Bharathi Bhat to appear before them on Tuesday morning.