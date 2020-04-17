Entertainment Sandalwood 17 Apr 2020 Nikhil Kumaraswamy w ...
Nikhil Kumaraswamy wedding a family affair

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINAY MADHAV
Published Apr 17, 2020, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2020, 1:35 pm IST
The actor married Revathi, grand niece of former minister and Congress MLA M Krishnappa
Kannada actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy ties the knot with Revathi — DC photo
Bengaluru: The wedding of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy turned out to be a family affair at his farm house near Ramanagara, about 60 kms from the Karnataka capial, Bengaluru.

The actor married Revathi, grand niece of former minister and Congress MLA M Krishnappa.

 

Though it was meant to be a low key wedding, since both families have political background, the number of people who attended the event are said to be have been higher than recommended by the government.

Meanwhile, police in Ramanagara had blocked the roads from all directions for 15 kms and only cars with passes were allowed to commute in the direction. Even media was not allowed anywhere near the venue.

...
