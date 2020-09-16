176th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,020,319

91,016

Recovered

3,941,375

82,802

Deaths

82,103

1,280

Maharashtra109785677527330409 Andhra Pradesh5839254865315041 Tamil Nadu5142084589008502 Karnataka4752653692297481 Uttar Pradesh3240362520974604 Delhi2257961912034806 West Bengal2091461811424062 Telangana162844131447996 Bihar161101146533836 Odisha158650125738698 Assam146575116900492 Gujarat116345968093245 Kerala11403482341467 Rajasthan104138861621250 Haryana96129747121000 Madhya Pradesh93053696131820 Punjab82100589842423 Chhatisgarh6732733109573 Jharkhand6273748112561 Jammu and Kashmir5665437062914 Uttarakhand3301622077429 Goa2489819648304 Puducherry2022615027394 Tripura1918411536200 Himachal Pradesh9923616781 Chandigarh8245530095 Manipur7971634046 Arunachal Pradesh6297453111 Nagaland521438978 Meghalaya3863215128 Sikkim2119152116 Mizoram14289190
Entertainment Sandalwood 16 Sep 2020 Sandalwood drug scan ...
Entertainment, Sandalwood

Sandalwood drug scandal: Kannada actors Diganth-Aindrita depose before CCB

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINAY MADHAV
Published Sep 16, 2020, 1:43 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2020, 1:43 pm IST
The CCB, which is probing the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, had issued notice to the actor-couple on Tuesday
Sources in CCB say that the couple had been summoned in connection with the Banasawadi case, which was registered in 2018. (Twitter image)
 Sources in CCB say that the couple had been summoned in connection with the Banasawadi case, which was registered in 2018. (Twitter image)

Bengaluru: Kannada film actors Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray on Wednesday appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with the drug case.

The CCB, which is probing the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, had issued notice to the actor-couple on Tuesday.

 

In a tweet, the couple had said, "We have received a telephonic notice from the Central Crime Branch for an ongoing enquiry at 11 am tomorrow (Wednesday). We will be present and fully cooperate with the CCB."

The development comes a day after the police raided the lavish resort-bungalow of Aditya Alva, son of former minister late Jeevaraj Alva, in the city. The CCB has already arrested actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani along with seven others while it is on the lookout for at least seven more in this connection.

After concluding the first round of investigation, the CCB issued notice to star couple — Diganth and Aindrita Ray, asking them to appear before them for interrogation.

 

The CCB team issued notice through WhatsApp to the couple, who could not be tracked in Bengaluru. The couple reacted to the notice and said that they would be attending CCB inquiry on Wednesday morning.

Sources in the CCB say that the couple had been summoned in connection with the Banasawadi case, which was registered in 2018. The couple's name was making the rounds ever since the police took the drug link in Sandalwood seriously.

So far, the CCB has explored the Sandalwood drug connect in two angles. The first one is based on the recent raid by NCB, which had arrested former television actress Anika D and two others. During the investigation, the CCB found a link to actress Ragini Dwivedi's boyfriend Ravi Shankar, Ragini Dwivedi, Rahul Thonse, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Prakash Ranka and others.

 

However, the CCB has taken up an older case that was registered in 2018 at Banasawadi, where the police had arrested Prathik Shetty. In this case, the accused are Ragini Dwivedi's former boyfriend Shivaprakash Chippi, jeweller Vaibhav Jain and Aditya Alva.

Aditya Alva is son of former Karnataka Minister Jeevaraj Alva and his sister has married Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. The common link in both the cases is Viren Khanna, who is a big-time party organiser in Bengaluru, Goa and Mumbai.

Police said that Viren Khanna had developed contacts within police also, by acting as police informers. For over a period of time, he used to tip off the police on the parties organised by his competitors. He used to befriend senior officials and send them gifts on special occasions as well as provide them information against his rivals.

 

...
Tags: sandalwood drug scandal, ccb, diganth manchale, aindrita ray
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Entertainment

A scene from Mr Jones, Agnieszka Holland's film about truth and propaganda.

TIFF Diary: The mendacity of Duranty and the truth of Mr Jones

Rhea Chakraborthy being hounded by media personnel as she emerges from a grilling by the Enforcement Directorate. (PTI file photo)

Feminists speak up for Rhea: Why was the same media mob so nice to Salman, Sanjay?

Despite his proclaimed love for Telugu cinema, Arjun was reported to have rejected a few Telugu offers recently

Are Tamil actors acting pricey?

Rakul Preet Singh

NCB confirms names of Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet, Simone surfacing in drugs probe



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Sandalwood

Quality Sandalwood films getting lost in stampede for release slots: Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty, Kannada film actor, director and producer.

Don't come home on March 17: Power star Puneeth appeals for fans

Kannada Actor Puneeth (Twitter)

CCB raid details leaked to Sanjjanaa Galrani beforehand

Sajjannaa Gandhi (Image courtesy: Instagram page)

Discovery of foreign currency in Sandalwood drug bust attracts ED's attention

Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani being detained by the crime branch in Bengaluru in connection with Sandalwood drug case. — PTI photo

I am not at all nervous: Rakshit Shetty

A still from Avane Srimannarayana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham