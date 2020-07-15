112th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

936,623

28,983

Recovered

593,080

20,968

Deaths

24,315

587

Maharashtra26766514900710695 Tamil Nadu147324973102099 Delhi115346932363446 Karnataka4407717391846 Gujarat43723305552070 Uttar Pradesh3972424981983 Telangana3774524840375 Andhra Pradesh3301917467408 West Bengal3283819931980 Rajasthan2557119169524 Haryana2262817090312 Madhya Pradesh1900513575673 Bihar1885313019143 Assam178081217451 Odisha14280986496 Jammu and Kashmir111736223195 Kerala8931443835 Punjab85115663213 Chhatisgarh4379327520 Jharkhand4225242836 Uttarakhand3686286750 Goa2753160718 Tripura218315382 Manipur167210200 Puducherry153182918 Himachal Pradesh130993810 Nagaland8963460 Chandigarh60044610 Arunachal Pradesh3871453 Meghalaya318462 Mizoram2381590 Sikkim211860
Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja, wife Prerana test positive for coronavirus

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NISCHITH N
Published Jul 15, 2020, 3:35 pm IST
Updated Jul 15, 2020, 3:35 pm IST
The actor has requested people, who came in contact with them, to get tested immediately
Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana Sarja — DC photo
 Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana Sarja — DC photo

As on Wednesday, Bengaluru witnessed its first day of lockdown after rising number of Corona cases in the city. In a latest development, popular Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana Sarja have tested positive for COVID-19 sending shockwaves in the indutry.

Dhruva Sarja is the nephew of Arjun Sarja and younger brother of Chiranjeevi Sarja who passed away last month after suffering a massive heart attack.

 

The actor has requested people, who came in contact with them, to get tested immediately.

"My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I'm sure we'll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe," he tweeted.

In recent times, Mandya MP and popular actress Sumalatha Ambereesh too tested positive, now Dhruva Sarja is the second notable celebrity from Sandalwood to have tested positive for COVID-19.

 

A source close to the actor's family says that "During Chiranjeevi's funeral last month, some sections of people who had attended had also tested positive, as social distancing rules were not followed by those who attended the funeral. But now, the family has quarantined and there is no cause for worry. Dhruva has also requested all his primary contact to come forward voluntarily and get tested."

