'Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu' program's stage to be named after late Puneeth Rajkumar

ANI
Published Nov 9, 2021, 4:07 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2021, 4:07 pm IST
Not just Kalaburagi, but the stages for the program in Mysuru, Mangalore, Tumakuru and Belagavi will also be named after the late star
 Puneeth Rajkumar.

Bengaluru: Paying an ode to the late legendary star Puneeth Rajkumar, Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, has decided to name the stage of 'Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu' (Be an Entrepreneur, Become an Employer) workshop in Kalaburagi on November 11, after the late actor.

The Department of Industries and Commerce will conduct 'Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu' workshop and Kaigarika Adalat in Kalaburagi on November 11, 2021.

 

Not just Kalaburagi, Nirani has also decided to name the stage for 'Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu' program in Mysuru, Mangalore, Tumakuru and Belagavi after the late 'Appu' star.

Mentioning the late actor's entrepreneurship skills, Nirani lauded him for encouraging young talent in his films by saying, "Puneeth not only excelled as an actor but also proved his entrepreneurship skills as a producer. He gave opportunities to new talents in films through his PRK Production and earned praises from everyone."

"He helped thousands of students especially girl students get free education. He had also extended a helping hand to old and destitute and cow care centres, but never sought publicity. Puneeth's conduct and his noble deeds are worthy of emulation," Nirani added.

 

Praising the contributions of Puneeth for social causes, Nirani said the actor was a role model for the youth.

"Puneeth Rajkumar did not restrict himself to the film industry but he was also involved in social service. He lived like a king in real life. We have taken this decision so that the coming generations remember him. He wanted our youths to be self-reliant, so it's a small effort from our side to realize his dream," Nirani stated.

Nirani visited Puneeth's Sadashivanagar residence on his 11th-day ritual (Punya Thithi) on Monday and paid his respects to the departed young actor.
Nirani later paid floral tributes to Puneeth's photo and consoled his wife Ashwini. He then partook of the prasadam along with Puneeth's brothers Shiva, Raghavendra, sister in law Geetha Shivarajkumar, actor Madhu Bangarappa and others.

 

Tags: murugesh nirani, actor puneeth rajkumar
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


