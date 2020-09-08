CCB raid details leaked to Sanjjanaa Galrani beforehand

Bengaluru: The CCB probe into Sandalwood Drug racket is putting more actors in trouble with the sleuths taking another lead actress Sanjjanaa Galrani into their custody from her flat in Indiranagar on Tuesday.

The style of the CCB raid was similar to the one conducted five days ago on the house of another actress Sandalwood Ragini Dwivedi, the sleuths descended on her flat on Tuesday morning around 6.30 am and questioned her till 10.30 am, before arresting her.

While being taken to the CCB office, Sanjjanaa's mother also accompanied her. After questioning her for a few hours, the sleuths would take a decision on her arrest.

The CCB officials said that the news of the actor's raid had been leaked to Sanjjanaa and she was aware of the raid at least half an hour before the sleuths reached her house.

Sanjjanaa had called her neighbours and had requested them not to give out any statements against her. Besides, she is also said to have requested them to come to her flat during the raid for moral support.

Realising the drama, the CCB sleuths did not allow the neighbors anywhere near her flat. However, she asked one of the neighbors to inform her lawyer as well as 'doctor'. The police say that the 'doctor' was her associate in parties and suspect that he had gifted her a luxury car.

Though Sanjjanaa's name cropped up during initial stages of investigation, the CCB sleuths did not get concrete evidence against her. Though her photos prominently figured along with Rahul, who was arrested soon after the arrest of Ragini's boyfriend Ravi Shankar, she claimed that Rahul was her Rakhi brother.

However, her name cropped up when the CCB sleuths picked up Malayalam actor Nayaz Ahamed, who revealed that Sanjjanaa was constantly in touch with him. Besides, Prithvi Shetty, a Mangaluru based girl, who faced two days of CCB questioning, also threw a lot of light on Sanjjanaa's role in the Sandalwood drug scandal.

After collecting clinching evidence, the CCB raided her house and took her into their custody. CCB sleuths have also seized two laptops and couple of mobile phones from her house.

So far 13 people have been booked and six arrested.