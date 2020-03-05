Entertainment Sandalwood 05 Mar 2020 Tulu film ‘Pin ...
Entertainment, Sandalwood

Tulu film ‘Pingara’ bags international jury award at Bengaluru Film Festival

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISHRE KARTHIK
Published Mar 5, 2020, 7:33 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2020, 7:33 am IST
Thai film 'Happy Old Years' chosen the Best Asian Film
Award-winners at the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) pose for a group photograph in Bengaluru on March 4, 2020. (Photo: Satish B)
Bengaluru: Tulu language movie Pingara bagged the NETPAC International Jury Award at the 12th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festial (BIFFes) on Wednesday.

The movie revolves around people who worship daiva (evil spirits) and is directed by Preetham R Shetty.

 

Under the Asian Cinema Competition (NETPAC Jury), the Thai film Happy Old Years, directed by Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit, was chosen the Best Asian Film.

The Best Indian Cinema Award under the Chitrabharathi Indian Cinema Competition went to Panghrun directed by Mahesh Vaman Manjrekar and the Special Jury Award went to Biriyaani directed by Sajin Baabu. 

JWLWI-The Seed directed by Rajni Basumatary bagged the Special Jury Mention and the FIPRESCI-International Critics Jury Award went to the movie The Do and His Man directed by Siddharth Tripathy.

From the Kannada film world, Kavaludari, directed by Hemanth Murali Rao was chosen as the Best Film under the Kannada Cinema Competition category.

Ondu Shikariya Kathe directed by Sachin Shetty secured the second place and Ranganayaki directed by Dayal Padmanabhan was the third best film. The Special Jury Mention went to Selfie Mummy Google Daddy.

The Most Popular Kannada Cinema of the Year award was bagged by Muniratna's mythological movie Kurukshetra directed by Naganna. While Jayathirtha's Bell Bottom was chosen as the second most popular film, V Harikrishna's Yajama secured the third position.

...
Tags: tulu film, biffes, pingara, bengaluru international film festival
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


