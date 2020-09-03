161st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,694,878

61,822

Recovered

2,840,040

61,968

Deaths

65,469

810

Maharashtra79254157355924583 Andhra Pradesh4347713305263969 Tamil Nadu4280413681417323 Karnataka3424232494675702 Uttar Pradesh2304141721403486 Delhi1747481556784444 West Bengal1627781309523176 Bihar136337119572694 Telangana12769795162836 Assam10904185459306 Odisha10656177286556 Gujarat96435778823020 Rajasthan82363669291062 Kerala7538551538295 Haryana6473252672689 Madhya Pradesh63965486571394 Punjab53992370271453 Jharkhand4165627143417 Jammu and Kashmir3769829015703 Chhatisgarh3150316989277 Uttarakhand1982713608269 Goa1741813577192 Puducherry144119334228 Tripura125137654113 Manipur6252433028 Himachal Pradesh6116447337 Chandigarh4346243156 Arunachal Pradesh411228857 Nagaland395030588 Meghalaya2368116210 Sikkim165212253 Mizoram10125890
Entertainment Sandalwood 03 Sep 2020 Crime branch summons ...
Entertainment, Sandalwood

Crime branch summons Ragini Dwivedi in Sandalwood drug racket

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 3, 2020, 2:54 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2020, 2:54 pm IST
The actress is dodging CCB interrogation citing health reasons, after her boyfriend was taken to custody in the same case
Ragini Dwivedi (Pic courtesy: instagram)
 Ragini Dwivedi (Pic courtesy: instagram)

The ongoing drug racket involving Kannada film industry (Sandalwood) has divided the industry, while the tantacles have reached to Karnataka politics as well as Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Ragini Dwivedi, a leading actress in Sandalwood is dodging CCB interrogation citing health reasons, after her boyfriend was taken to custody in the same case. Another heroine Sanjana Galrani has been issued notice too.

 

Trouble started after the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce held a meeting on Wednesday and vented its ire over Indrajit Lankesh and celebrity manager Prashanth Sambaragi, who were vocal about drug mafia in Sandalwood.

However, Sambaragi went ahead to charge that the drug racket in Sandalwood had connections with Karnataka political circles as well as Bollywood.

Sambaragi said that the CBI had stumbled upon a drug peddler called Imtiyaz Khatri, who used to supply drugs to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide.

In 2017, the same Imtiyaz Khan had hosted his birthday party, where Bollywood stars like Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan had attended. Among the other guests, a Karnataka MLA and his son were also present. The MLA was earlier with JD(S) and later joined Congress and won again. Besides, many Sandalwood actors also attended the party, he charged.

 

Meanwhile, the CCB has summoned Indrajit Lankesh, who had earlier claimed that he had given sufficient information about drug racket in sandalwood to sleuths.

Earlier this week, Indrajit Lankesh had given a statement to the CCB, claiming to be participants in the drug racket. However, CCB officials said that the statement had circumstantial evidences and not concrete evidences like videos, account numbers or phone numbers.

On Thursday, Indrajit Lankesh was summoned to the CCB office for the second time for questioning. After questioning him for some time, the CCB sleuths came down and took two bags from his car.

 

Notice to two actors: Meanwhile, the CCB has issued notices to two leading ladies in Sandalwood to appear before them on Thursday. While Ragini Dwivedi has sought some time till tomorrow, citing health reasons, Sanjana Ganral is expected to appear for hearing by Thursday evening.
Ragini Dwivedi name cropped up after the CCB got the number of her boyfriend Ravi Shankar, who is an employee of Transport Department. When she was served notice, she was represented by her lawyer, who sought one day time for her personal appearance.

Meanwhile, Sanjana Galrani's name was also in the list of phone numbers of Ravichandran, one of the three drug peddlers apprehended last week.

 

...
Tags: sandalwood drug scandal, ragini dwivedi, indrajit lankesh
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Entertainment

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. (PTI Photo)

Kangana slams Mumbai CP for ‘liking’ derogatory tweet on her

Parikh says he had to work harder at teaching music etiquette to the lead pair of Bandish Bandits.

Music supervisor Akshat Parikh shares his experience of working on Bandish Bandits

The guest house at Kalina in Santacruz where CBI team probing the Sushant death case is staying in Mumbai. — PTI photo

Sushant case: NCB arrests alleged drug dealer in Mumbai

“Inside Out” is the first special where the comic isn’t feeding off the energy of a live audience. The experience of being “boxed” in a Zoom call, Vir Das said was “extremely intimate.” (Photo | Instagram - Vir Das)

36-country tour stalled by the virus gave rise to Vir Das’ intimate ‘Inside Out’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Sandalwood

The balancing act

Rishab Shetty.

IFFI 2019: Rajinikanth honoured with Icon of Golden Jubilee award

Rajinikanth.

'Gentleman' is a wake-up call for a sleep disorder

A scene from the film Gentleman.

Anant Nag: Being a politician is tougher than acting a politician

Anant Nag, veteran actor.

Remembering Bengaluru's old theatres

The old Doddanna theatre
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham