Samyuktha Makes A Traditional Fashion Statement

Actress Samyuktha Menon is dressed in a traditional outfit adorned with intricate gold jewelry, including a statement necklace, earrings, and bangles.

The warm lighting and artistic composition highlight her poised demeanor, making the images visually arresting.



The Virupaksha and Bheemla Nayak actress is currently working on the Vijay Sethupathi-Puri Jagannadh movie. She is also gearing up for the highly anticipated Akhanda 2 opposite Balakrishna. The sequel will be a December 2025 release.











