Samyukta Menon takes on author-backed role, joins elite league

Hyderabad: Samyukta Menon is set to star in her first female-centric film, joining the ranks of Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kajal Aggarwal, who have led films on their own. However, Samyukta prefers not to label it as a "female-centric" movie. "It’s a spectacular story, but I wonder why we can’t tell a story without focusing on labels. I didn’t have much time to listen to the script, but once I did, I couldn’t say no. Every scene was so well-written," she shares.

Already a rising star in Tollywood, Samyukta has appeared in successful films such as Virupaksha with Sai Dharam Tej, Sir with Dhanush, and Bimbisara with Kalyan Ram—all of which were big hits. "Coming from Mollywood, where actresses pick roles with substance, Samyukta is now expanding her market with a film alongside Sharwanand and the magnum opus Swayambhu," a source reveals.

Following in the footsteps of Malayalam actresses like Nithya Menen, Anupama Parameswaran, and Keerthy Suresh, who have all made successful transitions to Telugu cinema, Samyukta is carving out her own path. "While Anupama and Anu Emmanuel are still in the game, Samyukta is giving them stiff competition with her choice of roles and her growing list of hits," the source concludes.







