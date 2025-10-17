Samuthirakani Stars As The Protagonist In Ramesh Varma’s Kokkoroko

Ramesh Varma, a well-known director, who has the credit of having directed a string of successful films under his belt. – “Ravi Teja's -Veera,” “Khiladi” and directed Bellamkonda Sreenivas in “Rakshasudu” and many more, has ventured into production with his maiden anthology film "Kokkoroko," comprising five stories. The film is being produced under his banner RV Film House, in collaboration with Niladri Productions.

Samuthirakani stars as the protagonist, while Sunil Varma, known for his supporting role in "Pushpa 2," plays the antagonist. The story based on a roaster is majorly between Samuthirakani and Sunil.



Directed by Srinivas Vasanthala, the film started on October 2nd and is currently being shot in Rajahmundry and is slated for a January theatrical release. The team is working on completing each story in a single schedule, with the first story expected to wrap up in two days. After a short break, the team will reconvene to start filming the second story, featuring a new protagonist. We need to wait and watch who will be the next protagonist of the second story of,” "Kokkoroko."



