Samantha's Wedding: Raj Nidimoru’s Sister Pens Heartfelt Note on ‘Peaceful’ Union
The intimate wedding garnered a lot of attention on social media.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married to Raj Nidimoru the other day at the Linga Bhairavi Temple, Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The intimate wedding garnered a lot of attention on social media. Meanwhile, Raj Nidimoru’s sister, Sheetal Nidimoru, penned an emotional note for the couple.
She took to her Instagram handle and shared a family picture featuring the newlyweds. She penned an emotional note, which read: "While praying to Shiva in the Chandrakund today... soaked, shivering, during the pradoṣha time, I found myself embracing the Shivalingam with a heart full of tears. Not tears of pain... but tears of gratitude. Gratitude for the peace I feel in this moment, for the clarity that has settled around our family, and for the deep sense of ‘gentle alignment’ in Raj and Samantha’s journey. As a family, we feel so proud of how they are walking forward... with calm dignity, honesty, and a steadiness that only comes when two hearts choose the same path with intention. And as a family, we stand by them together, fully, joyfully, and without hesitation, blessing them and supporting them in every way. Doing these Isha rituals together as a family on such a sacred day felt like life aligning itself in the most beautiful way. It reminded me that some relationships don’t just happen... they arrive with peace. As I light the sesame oil lamps, my heart prayed for only one thing: May everyone find a love that feels this peaceful, this steady, and this right."
Samantha re-shared Raj’s sister's post and expressed gratitude, saying, "Thank you, my darling. So blessed to have you in my life."