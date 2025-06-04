Beware Of Snakeoil Snakeswomen: Liver Doc On Samantha

Recently, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu became a co-owner of an energy supplements brand. She has actively promoted the brand online.



The same hasn't gone down well with some specialists. One of the experts who has strongly differed with the Majili and Rangasthalam actress is The Liver Doc, a medical expert who treats liver-related ailments and who has previously questioned Samantha's endorsement of what he deems a dangerous health fad.

















As per the doctor, NMN supplements have no proven gains. "Beware of snake oil salesmen, or snake oil saleswomen. They come in various sizes and forms. Be a well-informed consumer. Progress with science and evidence. Listen to real doctors," he wrote on social media.



As per Samantha, though, the product is science-based and built for the long game.



On the work front, Samantha recently became a film producer with Subham. The box-office hit was directed by Praveen Kandregula.

