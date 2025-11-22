Samantha's New Fitness Mantra: Why Muscle-Building is Key to Health

Samantha has experienced both highs and lows in her career. After being diagnosed with Myositis, she took a long break from work, recovered steadily, and is now busy with several exciting projects. The actress recently took to her social media page to share her transformation journey, the challenges she faced, and the lessons she learned along the way. Flaunting her toned physique, she also addressed those who once trolled her for her lean appearance.

“A few years ago, I had pretty much given up on ever having a strong back. I genuinely thought it just wasn’t in my genes. I’d see other people with great backs and think, ‘Yeah, that’s not going to be me.’ But I was wrong. And honestly, I’m glad I was. So yes, I’m going to show it off now, because the work it took to get here was intense. Like intense intense. Showing up on days when I didn’t feel like it, when nothing seemed to be changing, when it would’ve been easier to quit.



Building muscle is so important. Not just for how you look, but for how you live, how you move, how you age. As you get older, strength training needs to become your best friend. Strength training did more for me than anything else. It taught me discipline, patience, and that ‘not in the genes’ is just an excuse we repeat until we finally prove ourselves wrong.



If you’re at that point where you’re close to giving up, don’t. Your future self will be so grateful you kept going,” Samantha posted along with her latest pictures.



On the work front, Samantha has teamed up with director Nandini Reddy for Maa Inti Bangaram, which is touted to be a socio-fantasy. The duo previously delivered the blockbuster Oh! Baby in Tollywood.

