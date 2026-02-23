Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram Locked for May 15

Samantha’s upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram is all set to arrive as a summer treat. Actress Samantha’s production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, has officially announced that its second production will release worldwide in theatres on May 15, 2026.



The film features Samantha in the lead role alongside Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah. The supporting cast includes Sree Mukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy and Manjusha. Created by Raj Nidimoru, the project marks a significant reunion between Samantha and director Nandini Reddy after their successful collaboration on Oh! Baby.



Currently in the final stages of production, Maa Inti Bangaram is a gripping action drama with a strong emotional backbone. Director Nandini Reddy has shaped the film as a family entertainer that blends emotional depth with high-octane action, aiming to connect with audiences across all age groups.



The makers recently unveiled a new poster featuring Samantha, offering a glimpse into the film’s visual aesthetic. This follows a teaser that received a positive response for highlighting Samantha’s physical preparation and intense action sequences, setting high expectations for her performance.



After delivering female-centric hits like Oh! Baby and Yashoda, Samantha continues to be a strong flag-bearer for author-backed roles in Telugu cinema. With Maa Inti Bangaram, she once again returns in a powerful role, targeting audiences in Telugu states and across the globe.

