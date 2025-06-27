 Top
Home » Entertainment

Samantha's Elegance Comes With A Classic Edge

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
27 Jun 2025 2:29 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks like a dream standing in an elegant, well-lit room with a classic touch.

Samanthas Elegance Comes With A Classic Edge
x
Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks like a dream standing in an elegant, well-lit room with a classic touch.

She wears a long, sheer dress with a high slit and intricate detailing, complemented by strappy heels. The sophisticated ambience further accentuates the overall picture.

The actress was recently seen in a cameo in Subham, her maiden production under Tralala Moving Pictures. She plans to produce many more movies under the banner.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
samantha ruth prabhu 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X