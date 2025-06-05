Samantha's Desert Escape

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of India’s most admired cinematic talents, is currently on a serene getaway at Anantara Qasr Al Sarab, nestled deep within the dunes of the Liwa Desert. Known for her commanding performances across Indian cinema—and her growing influence across fashion, wellness, and women’s health—Samantha continues to captivate audiences both on and off the screen.

With this visit, Samantha turns the spotlight on one of Arabia’s most sought-after desert resorts. Surrounded by endless dunes and framed by fortress-style architecture, Anantara Qasr Al Sarab offers a rare blend of seclusion and indulgence. For someone whose schedule rarely allows for pause, it’s a fitting choice promising rest, reflection, and connection.

Samantha is embracing the best of what Anantara Qasr Al Sarab has to offer, starting with its deeply restorative wellness rituals. From Arabian oud treatments to desert rose rituals and hammam sessions, the spa offers ancient healing in a peaceful desert setting.

Her stay also opens doors to immersive desert experiences. From sunset desert walks to dune bashing across golden sands, and guided stargazing walks, every activity invites a deeper connection with the landscape.

Dining at the resort is equally enjoyable. From regional tasting menus at Al Falaj to elevated Bedouin fare at Amanie, every meal celebrates flavour, setting, and story. Whether under the stars or in a refined indoor space, Samantha is in for a culinary journey. More Indian travellers are now seeking this kind of escape that feels far away from everything, yet deeply rooted in where they are. It is no longer about crowded landmarks or itineraries, but rather about finding settings that focus on time with loved ones and the culture around.

Resorts like Anantara Qasr Al Sarab are becoming the backdrop to these more intentional journeys. For Samantha, the resort offers the kind of privacy that provides space, silence, and time to herself.

An actor, entrepreneur, and wellness advocate, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is among the most celebrated names in Indian cinema. With a career spanning blockbuster films, acclaimed OTT performances, and entrepreneurial ventures, she has emerged as a voice of strength, resilience, and reinvention. From red carpets to remote landscapes, she continues to redefine what it means to live with purpose and style.

To catch glimpses of the getaway, follow Samantha on Instagram: @samantharuthprabhuoffl







