Samantha will be cast in ‘Rangasthalam’ 2?

With reports of reigning star Ram Charan teaming up with ace director Sukumar making rounds for the last few days, it looks like the duo would be making a sequel to their earlier blockbuster ‘Rangasthalam’. “Samantha played an interesting role of Ramalaxmi in the film. She falls in love with Ram Charan (Chitti Babu) in this rustic entertainer,’ he says and adds, ‘Samantha has to be roped in, if they make a sequel with the same characters and backdrop,” he adds.

Samantha who is looking for a big comeback in Tollywood would be waiting to be cast in the sequel as well since she could slip into her village belle role with ease. “Samantha 's down to earth performance won appreciation as she impressed in a village belle after playing glam centric roles in films like ‘Atharintiki Daredi' “Aa Aa’ and ‘S/o of Satyamurthy’. She changed her image and did a good job,” he points out.

Though Sukumar has some other commitments including a film with Vijay Devarakonda after wrapping 'Pushpa 2' with Allu Arjun, it is now coming to light that he might do a movie with Ram Charan after wrapping his current projects. "Rangasthalam is a special film for Sukumar and he could consider dishing out a sequel if he gets an interesting plot. He showed Ram Charan as an underdog who rises to the occasion to avenge his brother's death,” he adds.