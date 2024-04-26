Samantha wears refurbished wedding gown, pictures viral

Tollywood star actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is once again back to making headlines.

The 36-year-old actor has remodeled her wedding gown and wore it for an award function as she became the popular topic on social media yet again.The Kushi star has won the 'Elle leaders of change' award at the Elle sustainability award function in Mumbai.Sharing a picture after Wearing the remodeled gown, she wrote on Instagram "Thank you @elleindia for my award ELLE leaders of change, female #ellesustainabilityawards2024We cannot ignore sustainability anymore. We’re past that stage when it was a choice. It’s now a necessity for the longevity of our planet that we call home. The dress I am wearing today is a beloved gown that has been repurposed for this occasion by the most talented @kreshabajajofficial .While that might sound insignificant… entitled even… to many… I assure you that repurposing my old clothes is only one of many steps I am consciously taking to alter my habits and make my lifestyle more sustainable. And every little gesture, every little decisive action, is important. It all adds up. I urge myself and all of you that have goodwill for me in your hearts to make those little efforts. Thank you."The video of remodeling her white wedding gown to a black one was shared by the designer Kresha Bajaj on Instagram, which is making rounds across social media platforms.