Samantha to be back before arc lights

Pretty actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to return to work after taking a break to focus on her health. The popular star, in recent interview revealed about her comeback plans.

She took time off to undergo treatment and recover, receiving support from her fans and colleagues in the film industry. “I go back to shooting next month, and I am excited to give it my all,” Samantha revealed. I am also currently training for my new role; most projects I take up push me to learn a new skill, and I love that.” So it is confirmed that she will resume shooting from the end of July 2024.

Samantha has her own production venture “Bangaram” lined up, while she has no other big venture in hand at the moment. Some say that Samantha has signed a couple of big projects too but she is not announcing about the same.

Samantha has tasted success with her female centric movies like "OH Baby" and "Yashodha" to be hailed as torch bearer of women centric movies in Tollywood.