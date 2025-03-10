 Top
Samantha Teams Up with Nandini Reddy for Tollywood Comeback

B.V.S. Prakash
10 March 2025 4:15 PM IST

The actress reunites with Oh! Baby director for an upcoming Telugu film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to make her Tollywood return, collaborating once again with director Nandini Reddy for a new project.

Director Nandini Reddy has confirmed her next film with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, marking their third collaboration after Jabardasth and Oh! Baby. Speaking at the Bengaluru International Film Festival, Reddy revealed the news, exciting fans.

Samantha, who launched her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, in December 2023, aims to promote authentic storytelling. Known for female-led films like U Turn and Yashoda, she is set to make a strong return to Telugu cinema with this new project.


