Samantha, Sobhita MIA at Starry Weddings

Tollywood circles are buzzing over the noticeable absence of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala from two of the season’s biggest celebrations — the weddings of Allu Sirish–Nayanika and Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna.



While several industry stars attended both events, the two actresses stayed away, fuelling speculation.



Rumour has it that Samantha wanted to avoid the Akkineni family, while Sobhita was reportedly feeling a bit under the weather.

