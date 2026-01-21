Samantha Showcases Her Friendship with Manchu Lakshmi and Shilpa Reddy

Fashion designer and social activist Shilpa Reddy recently shared a set of cheerful pictures from a short personal getaway that quickly grabbed attention on social media. The photos feature Shilpa spending quality time with close friends Samantha, Manchu Lakshmi, and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.



In the pictures, the group is seen enjoying relaxed moments at a café and later posing for happy selfies indoors. Their candid smiles and ease with one another reflect the warmth of their friendship. Sharing the photos, Shilpa Reddy wrote:













“Some trips aren’t about the place, they’re about the people. A short trip, but a full heart. Laughter, long hugs, sharing love, knowledge, new learnings, and all those unspoken conversations finally finding their voice. Back feeling deeply connected, grateful, and soul-comforted.” Samantha responded warmly to the post in the comments.



On the professional front, Samantha has been receiving a positive response to the teaser of her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram, directed by Nandini Reddy. The teaser showcases the actress in strikingly varied shades — from a simple homemaker to a daring action avatar, even wielding a gun in a saree-clad look — further raising expectations around the film.

