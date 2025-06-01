Samantha Shares Tips For Happy Weekends
In am Instagram post, Samantha offered a glimpse into her happy weekend
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu offered a glimpse into her "happy weekend," sharing a series of photos and videos that captured moments of leisure, wellness, and introspection.
Among the highlights was a video of her playing pickleball with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and a group of friends, fueling ongoing speculation about their rumored relationship.
Despite the buzz surrounding their personal lives, neither Samantha nor Raj has commented publicly on the nature of their bond. Their silence has only added to the intrigue, especially after a recent viral photo showed Samantha resting her head on Raj's shoulder during a flight, prompting fans and media to speculate whether this was a soft launch of a new romance.
Continuing to embrace spirituality and personal growth, Samantha shared an image of herself holding a card labeled “Silence,” along with the caption: “Nourish your soul like you do your body. Sometimes that means choosing silence.” The message resonated with many of her followers and underscored her ongoing journey of self-care and reflection.
In addition to her soulful reflections, Samantha also showcased her physical strength in a series of workout videos, where she is seen lifting 90 and 100 kilograms with ease.
The actress and Raj Nidimoru were also recently spotted visiting the Tirumala Tirupati temple, ahead of the release of Samantha’s debut production Subham. The visit added a spiritual touch to their professional journey and further stoked interest in their off-screen connection.
Samantha and Raj have previously collaborated on The Family Man 2 and the upcoming Citadel: Honey Bunny. Their next project, Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, is set to premiere on Netflix and features an ensemble cast including Pushkal Puri, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ali Fazal. Co-directed by DK, the series promises to be an intense addition to their creative partnership.
