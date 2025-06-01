Samantha Shares Tips For Happy Weekends

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu offered a glimpse into her "happy weekend," sharing a series of photos and videos that captured moments of leisure, wellness, and introspection.

Among the highlights was a video of her playing pickleball with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and a group of friends, fueling ongoing speculation about their rumored relationship.

Despite the buzz surrounding their personal lives, neither Samantha nor Raj has commented publicly on the nature of their bond. Their silence has only added to the intrigue, especially after a recent viral photo showed Samantha resting her head on Raj's shoulder during a flight, prompting fans and media to speculate whether this was a soft launch of a new romance.

