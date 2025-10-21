Samantha Shares Photos from New Home, Fueling Raj Nidimoru Dating Rumors

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Diwali celebrations seem to be double as her house just got bigger. She shared a set of pictures from her new home on social media. Samantha’s rumored boyfriend and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru also appeared in the photo dump she shared.



The duo have been spotted on a few occasions, but they have never admitted to or denied the ongoing rumors. The couple continue to maintain a stoic silence.



Samantha is likely to be seen next in Maa Inti Bangaram, a film that will be directed by Nandini Reddy. She recently produced a satirical horror-comedy titled Subham.

