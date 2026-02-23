Samantha Says Praise Doesn’t Move Her, Trolls Don’t Either

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Telugu action drama, Maa Inti Bangaram. Ahead of the film, the actor interacted with fans through an AMA session on Instagram, where she spoke candidly about social media negativity, mental discipline, and her relationship with the platform.



When asked how she reacts to positive and negative comments online, Samantha made it clear that neither praise nor trolling affects her deeply. “Praise doesn’t move me. Trolls don’t either. But if you bring negativity into my home, I will block you. The same way I keep my space clean, I keep this page clean. Being blocked doesn’t mean you affected me. It just means you’re not welcome here,” she wrote.

Addressing another fan’s question on doom scrolling, Samantha admitted it is something she actively struggles with. She recalled how, as a child, she could strictly follow a study timetable without distractions, something she feels is harder today. “The FOMO that reels create is wild,” she shared, adding that she now locks her Instagram, reads long-format books, listens to one-hour podcasts, and deliberately chooses boredom. “We all could use some rules,” she said.

On the personal front, Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1 last year in an intimate ceremony held at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The couple announced their wedding through Instagram, sparking widespread excitement among fans.



Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya, with whom she parted ways in 2021 after four years of marriage.

