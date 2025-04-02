Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steps into Production with Horror-Comedy Subham

After making waves in Tollywood and Bollywood, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has stepped into film production with her upcoming horror-comedy Subham. She recently unveiled the film’s teaser, marking the first project under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. Written by Vasanth Mariganti and directed by Praveen Kandregula, Subham has already piqued interest, given the rising appeal of the horror-comedy genre.

The teaser opens with a newlywed couple engaging in a lighthearted conversation on their wedding night. As the groom shares his habits, the bride casually turns on the TV to watch a soap opera. When he hesitantly suggests it might not be the right time, she eerily turns back with a ghostly expression and whispers, "Shhh." This chilling yet humorous moment sets the perfect tone for the film.

Following the teaser’s release, Samantha’s fans and industry peers flooded her with congratulatory messages. Director Nandini Reddy, who helmed Oh! Baby, was among the first to cheer her on, commenting, "And so it begins… congratulations @samantharuthprabhuoff," alongside a fire emoji.

With Subham, Samantha’s production debut is off to a promising start, and fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on the project.