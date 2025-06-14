Samantha Ruth Prabhu Finds Serenity in Desert Oasis
Samantha posted a thoughtful message that resonated with many: "No wave remains, no storm can stay. All things must pass. Then find their way."
Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara is currently hosting actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who appears to be finding profound peace amidst the sweeping dunes.
Sharing a contemplative moment from her holiday, Samantha posted a thoughtful message that resonated with many: "No wave remains, no storm can stay. All things must pass. Then find their way."
Her words suggest a period of reflection and renewal for the star. On the work front, the actress recently bankrolled Subham, a social horror comedy directed by Praveen Kandregula.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
