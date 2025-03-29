Samantha Ruth Prabhu Enjoys a Day with Nature and Wildlife in Sydney

Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu delighted her fans by sharing a series of pictures from her visit to Sydney Wildlife Park. Dressed in a casual yet stylish outfit, she explored the park's scenic beauty and interacted with adorable animals.





Samantha kept it simple in a grey full-sleeve shirt paired with blue jeans, completing her look with a hat. One of the photos captured her admiring a breathtaking mountain view, while another video showed a curious koala jumping onto a tree branch.

Expressing her joy, she captioned the post: "Nature, animals, and good vibes! It was a lovely time, from feeding kangaroos to spotting sleepy koalas! Major shoutout to the team at @featherdalewildlifepark for all the amazing rehab work they do for Aussie wildlife."



When a fan playfully asked who had taken her pictures, Samantha promptly responded, “@sydneytourguide Naomi.”



On the work front, Samantha is set to make her Tollywood comeback with director Nandini Reddy. The duo aims to recreate the magic of their previous blockbuster Oh! Baby.