Samantha Recalls ‘Jessie’ But Rules Out Promotions

The beloved Telugu romantic classic Ye Maaya Chesave, starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is set for a grand re-release on July 18, 2025, marking 15 years since its original debut. While fans are thrilled to relive the iconic love story on the big screen, speculation about a promotional reunion between the former real-life couple has been doing the rounds.



Putting all rumours to rest, Samantha recently clarified her stance in an interview with a Bollywood media outlet. “No, I am not promoting Ye Maaya Chesave with anyone. I am not promoting the film at all. I don’t know where this talk is coming from. Maybe fans of the film want to see the lead pair together,” she said firmly.



The actress went on to make a thoughtful remark on public perception: “One can’t live one’s life through the audience’s lensing of life.”



Despite distancing herself from the film’s promotional activities, Samantha fondly remembered her breakout role as Jessie. She shared a nostalgic moment from the shoot, revealing that her very first scene was the now-iconic gate sequence—where Jessie meets Karthik (played by Naga Chaitanya) for the first time.



She also heaped praise on director Gautham Vasudev Menon, calling it a “fantastic experience” to work with someone who had such a clear vision for his characters and storytelling.

Ye Maaya Chesave not only launched Samantha into stardom but also marked the beginning of a real-life romance between her and Naga Chaitanya. The two tied the knot in 2017 but went their separate ways in 2021. Since then, both have moved on personally and professionally.

While fans may not get the reunion they hoped for, the film’s emotional resonance and timeless charm promise to rekindle memories when it hits theatres once again.