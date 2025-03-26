Samantha, Ram Charan to Reunite On-Screen, Fans Excited

After a brief hiatus due to health issues, Samantha is making a strong return with multiple exciting projects. Among her many memorable performances, her on-screen chemistry with Ram Charan in Rangasthalam remains a fan favorite. Their pairing in the film left a lasting impact, and audiences have been eagerly waiting to see them reunite.

Recently, while attending an event in Sydney, Samantha was asked about working with Ram Charan again. Smiling at the request, she playfully responded, "I will make that call." Her statement sparked a wave of excitement among fans, who are now speculating about a potential collaboration.

Ram Charan is currently busy with RC16, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Following that, he is set to collaborate with Sukumar for RC17. There are reports suggesting that Samantha is being considered for the female lead in RC17, fueling hopes that their electrifying chemistry will return to the big screen.

Meanwhile, Samantha has focused on personal projects. Since Kushi, she hasn’t taken up a new Telugu film but is actively involved as a producer, backing Ma Inti Bangaram. If RC17 materializes with her in the lead, it would mark another significant milestone in both her and Ram Charan’s careers. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official confirmation!