Samantha, Raj Nidimoru Share Fun Moments at Pickleball Event

Actress Samantha and director Raj Nidamoru, who reportedly entered into wedlock, are enjoying each other’s company openly and seem to be making the most of their time together. The latest buzz comes from a pickleball event where the duo was seen having a great time.



A video from the event has gone viral on social media, showing Samantha and Raj sharing laughs and enjoying the match. Samantha’s cheerful and energetic moments from the game particularly caught fans’ attention. The clip quickly won hearts, with fans flooding the comments section with heart emojis and warm reactions.



Samantha and Raj Nidamoru’s bond reportedly grew stronger after working together on The Family Man 2 and Citadel. On the professional front, Samantha will next be seen in Maa Inti Bangaram. She is also part of the much-anticipated series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.



In terms of work, Samantha is making her Telugu comeback with Maa Inti Bangaram, directed by Nandini Reddy. She is hoping to score a major hit with the film. With Telugu audiences recently showing limited enthusiasm for female-centric films, the success of this project is seen as crucial. Many believe it is now up to Samantha to revive buyers’ confidence in women-led movies, as the outcome could significantly impact opportunities for other lesser-known actresses.

