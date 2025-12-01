Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is reportedly married to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru (co-creator of The Family Man). The private ceremony took place this morning at the Linga Bhairavi Temple within the Isha Yoga Centre.



A report by Hindustan Times says that it was a close-knit wedding with just about 30 guests in attendance.



The venue has spiritual significance for Samantha. She has previously spoken about sitting in meditation in front of the deity for extended periods.



In recent months, the duo’s frequent appearances together fuelled speculation that they are more than just collaborators. The Rangasthalam and Janatha Garage actress recently posted a photo with Raj from a Mumbai event on her social media page, which quickly went viral. In the picture, Samantha was seen warmly hugging Raj.

Interestingly, Samantha and Raj are teaming up professionally as well. The two are co-producing a Telugu film reportedly titled Maa Inti Bangaram, directed by Nandini Reddy. The project is said to be an action adventure, and Samantha is also playing the lead role in it.